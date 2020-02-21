Comments
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A moose wandered into town in the ski town of Breckenridge on Friday. A Facebook post from the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District includes a photo of the animal making its way past the fire station on Main Street.
The ski runs from Breckenridge Ski Resort are seen off in the distance in the photo.
Colorado wildlife offiials urge the public to give all wildlife space and to not harass them.
LINK: Living With Moose — Information From Colorado Parks & Wildlife