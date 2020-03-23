DENVER (CBS4) – Officials at Denver Public Schools are making the move to remote learning. This week they’ve been training teachers how to take their lessons online.
“It’s definitely a lot of work to switch from having kids come to school in classrooms and trying to figure out how do you support remote learning,” said DPS Deputy Superintendent of Operations Mark Ferrandino.
To help make sure students have what they need to learn remotely, the district has bought more than 9,000 Chromebooks and 3,500 hotspots to connect to the internet.
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
To see who needs a computer, DPS is asking all parents to fill out a Technology Survey for each child by Tuesday, March 24 at noon. They say it will help them better understand technology and access needs across the district.
The goal is to have students back in classrooms by April 7, but DPS is preparing if they need to teach remotely beyond that.
“Our goal is to try and make sure kids have access to education during this time. You know some sense of normalcy for kids right now is really important,” Ferrandino told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
LINK: DPS Technology Survey