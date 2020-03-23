Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools is considering moving to an online remote learning program as students continue to stay out of school during the coronavirus pandemic. DPS moved to an “extended spring break” earlier this month with lesson plans contingent on the school and teacher.
Now, DPS is considering how to move forward with a remote learning program that will depend largely on how many families have access to technology. The school district is asking all families to complete an online survey by noon on Tuesday, March 24.
Some of the questions include whether families have access to a computer or the internet at home. That survey will better help DPS determine technology and online access as the remote learning plan is established.
LINK: DPS Technology Survey