DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned two non-city employees working at Denver International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). The information came from an internal communication from Airport Executive Director Kim Day dated March 16 and obtained by CBS4.
She did not specify where at the airport they worked or if they had come in contact with passengers. No other details were available.
“All the proper notifications have been made,” wrote Day. “And the required procedures are being followed.”
Responding to inquiries from CBS4, airport spokesperson Stacey Stegman said Saturday afternoon, “We can confirm the two cases were not CCD (City-County of Denver) employees. We do not have further information nor do we track non-city employee cases.”
She went on to say the Denver Department of Health “has been working closely with our concessionaires at the airport to ensure they are following protocols.”
On March 11, DIA reported a city worker, assigned to the airport, had a presumptive-positive test for COVID-19. That employee worked in a maintenance position, and the airport said the employee was not exposed to passengers and had limited contact with other employees.
The airport has approximately 35,000 badged employees. Day wrote that just a few cases is “a very low percentage.”