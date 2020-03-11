DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver city employee at Denver International Airport has tested “presumptive” positive for coronavirus. That person is symptomatic and has been isolated from others, according to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.
A @DENAirport City employee has received a presumptive positive test for COVID-19 at the state laboratory. This test must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention @CDC. pic.twitter.com/yGtJLJVRTO
— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) March 11, 2020
The mayor said that person is isolated from others while exhibiting symptoms. The Denver Department of Health and Environment is tracing all contacts the employee may have had and identifying individuals who may have been exposed.
“Our priority is to ensure the health and well-being of our community, and that includes
@CityofDenver employees. It’s important to remember that this is a dynamic situation that requires tremendous flexibility in response,” Bob McDonald, Director of
@DDPHE, said in a statement.
There are now 27 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Colorado as of Wednesday afternoon.
The confirmed cases by counties in Colorado:
Denver- 6
Douglas County- 3
Eagle County- 4
El Paso County- 1
Summit County- 1
Larimer County- 1
Arapahoe County- 3
Jefferson County- 3
Pitkin County- 3
Gunnison County- 2
RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado
Social distancing is an effective tool for healthy people to avoid getting sick. COVID-19 could pass between people who are up to six feet apart. Think of it as staying "ski feet away" — about the length of a large pair of skis. #COVID19colorado pic.twitter.com/bItS45F3r0
— Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) March 11, 2020
Tuesday morning, Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency to better address the virus outbreak.
The first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Colorado last Thursday.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.