DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of Coloradans who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship are back in Colorado. The 39 passengers were asymptomatic at the time of travel.
They had been under quarantine since March 9 when the ship docked in California. The returning Coloradans flew into Denver International Airport on private charter airplanes. They won’t travel through the main concourses or terminal.
Video obtained by CBS4 shows the passengers cheering and clapping as they land at DIA.
After driving home in a private or state-provided vehicle, they will self-quarantine for two weeks, which includes their time in federal quarantine at either Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Travis Air Force base.
Colorado passengers who experienced symptoms from COVID-19 are being cared for by the federal government.
The returning passengers are from and range in age:
Aurora, Boulder, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Edwards, Ft. Collins, Greeley, Lakewood, Littleton, Longmont, Loveland, Westminster, Wheatridge, Windsor
- Ages:
- 80s: 3
- 70s: 15
- 60s: 14
- 50s: 4
- 40s: 1
- 30s: 2
- 20s: 2
- <18: 2
