



– A family of four from Colorado Springs are among the thousands in quarantine aboard the cruise ship Grand Princess, which docked in Oakland on Monday.

“Today, this is the first time that we got to go outside to open air,” said Elizabeth Aleteanu via a video chat. “For about 40 minutes or so.”

Elizabeth, her husband and their two children, ages 7 and 9, have been confined to their cabin aboard the cruiseliner for the last five days.

While others on board have windows and balconies, the Aleteanus say their cabin is windowless and about 10 by 20 feet with four twin beds, two that pull out of the wall.

“I’d rather not show you the cabin right now because everybody at home knows I’m a really tidy person,” she laughed.

While she declined to show CBS4 her space, she said it’s been difficult, disappointing and exhausting.

“You go through a range of emotions,” she said.

While they had been promised an outing Sunday that never happened, around 11 a.m. Monday, they were finally let out on the deck. The family took photos of their outing around the deck Monday and said it while it was wonderful to have fresh air, there were still strict rules.

“People were six feet away from us at all times and vice versa. They want to keep a 6 foot distance between people. We were led in circles around the boat, like we were doing laps. We had some pretty stunning views. We were there when we went under the Golden Gate bridge, the Bay Bridge. We passed Alcatraz. Our fresh air time was up once we reached the port in Oakland,” said Elizabeth.

So far, 21 of more than 3,000 passengers aboard have tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

The Aleteanus spent another night aboard Monday, but others — like those who are sick, or residents of California — were able to disembark in Oakland for continued quarantine. Others will be taken to military bases in Texas or Georgia for a 14 day quarantine.

Those from outside the United States will be taken to their home countries in other charters.

Elizabeth says it’s been difficult sharing the small space with her family. They were supposed to be home on March 7.

While she was able to do some laundry before the quarantine, she’s resorted to doing some in the sink.

As for the food? It’s not terrible, and it comes regularly. But it’s not easy to eat with your family in a 200 square foot space.

“It takes finesse to eat on twin size bed without spilling anywhere. Especially with children. We use a bed sheet as a tablecloth.”

She says she is trying to keep her kids busy with homework and other activities and says it wouldn’t be possible without the staff.

“Every day they’re sending my kids a little bag of goodies — and it kind of looks like this,” Elizabeth held up a white paper bag in the video chat and pulled out a white stuffed octopus. “They’ll decorate it and it will be a stuffed animal they can color on.”

Not only that, but Elizabeth spent her birthday in quarantine, so the cruise director, whom she identified as Steve, sent her flowers and called her room with staff to sing.

She says she has been telling her friends and family it’s all about attitude and as bad as it seems, things can always be worse.

“We want the world to know that this virus is very serious but to take it with a light heart,” she continued, “Everybody has a different struggle, a different situation. This might be a cakewalk in comparison to what somebody in another country is going through.”

Elizabeth says she has not been told if her family will be quarantined in Texas or Georgia. Elizabeth says as long as it’s with her family, she will be okay.