DENVER (CBS4)– Xcel Energy crews are patrolling during the winter storm to make sure that everyone has power. Those who don’t are encouraged to report the outage.
According to CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, rain will change to snow along Colorado’s Front Range on Thursday with 4-8 inches of wet slushy snow expected in most areas. Amounts will be higher south and west of the Denver metro area while locations to the east may experience the worst conditions thanks to fierce winds and whiteouts.
Xcel encourages anyone with an outage to report it.
Xcel also released this statement, Xcel Energy has robust staffing and operational plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available and able to respond to outages that may occur due to severe weather, including during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Additional Information from Xcel Energy:
Report your outage:
Customers can help Xcel Energy get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report their outage.
- Xcel Energy mobile app available on iOS and Android
- Online at xcelenergy.com/out
- Text ‘OUT’ to 98936 to report an outage, or text STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage.
- Call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time.
- Stay informed, if outages occur, it’s important for customers to have access to the most recent updates about their power restoration. Customers can stay informed by visiting the Xcel Energy website or by downloading the mobile app available on iOS and Android. Additionally, the website hosts an outage map that displays information on the number of customers out and anticipated time for restoration. Customers can also stay informed by following Xcel Energy on Facebook and Twitter.