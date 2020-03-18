DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis announced in-person learning will be suspended until April 17. The announcement was made Wednesday evening.
“We know school leaders, educators and families will have a lot of questions about how to support their students’ learning at home during this unprecedented time. The department is working on guidance and developing resources to support our schools and students, and it will be available very soon,” said Education Commissioner Katy Anthes.
It’s part of a handful of executive actions which also limits gatherings to no more than 10 people and extends the suspension of downhill skiing through April 6.
On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment updated the number of positive coronavirus cases to 216.
Polis announced earlier in the day websites for Coloradans to help those who are suffering through the coronavirus pandemic. A website to help emergency responders with childcare was also announced.