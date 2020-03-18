Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis announced a coronavirus relief fun in Colorado to help those who are unable to work during the business closures and small businesses that have been forced to close.
The Colorado COVID-19 relief fund has raised $2.8 million so far. Those who wish to donate money can do so at HelpColoradoNow.org.
Those who can’t donate money can donate their time and volunteer during the coronavirus social distancing period.
Polis said the fund will help “Those who have lost their jobs and are facing real difficulties.”
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Colorado grew to 183 on Tuesday evening with two deaths. Nearly 1,800 people have been tested.
“Most of all, I know that we will get through this together,” said Polis.
Polis said the state continues to put pressure on the White House to increase testing and make more tests available.