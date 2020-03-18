Report: Denver Broncos Acquired Defensive Lineman Jurrell Casey In Trade With TitansThe Denver Broncos have acquired defensive lineman Jurrell Casey in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports.Titans trade Pro Bowl fixture Jurrell Casey to Broncos for late-round pick, per report

Broncos Likely To Release Joe Flacco, Per ReportJoe Flacco, after one season in Denver, will be back on the open market sometime soon, according to a report.

Broncos Trade Fullback Andy Janovich To Cleveland Browns For 7th Round PickThe Denver Broncos have traded fullback Andy Janovich to the Browns.

Former Broncos Center Connor McGovern Headed To New York JetsFormer Denver Broncos center Connor McGovern is headed to the New York Jets.

Kobe Sanders Signs With MSU Denver With Sights On National ChampionshipThere’s no doubt that the game of basketball runs through Kobe Sanders' blood. Named after Kobe Bryant, he's looking toward his future at Metro State.

Jeff Linder Resigns From Northern Colorado, Takes Over As Wyoming Men's Basketball Head CoachJeff Linder has resigned his position as head basketball coach at Northern Colorado and has taken the same position at the University of Wyoming.