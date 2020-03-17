Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live.
DENVER (CBS4) – The big topic of the day Monday in Broncos Country was Denver’s addition of offensive lineman Graham Glasgow, who the team signed to a four-year deal.
“Obviously we all understand that you need to address this offensive line,” said Brandon Stokley.
“(The Broncos) needed help at right guard, he fills that void, He can also play center. I like the way this offensive line is shaping up.”
Monday was the start of the legal tampering period in the NFL where teams and free agents are free to negotiate, but deals cannot become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.
While the addition of Glasgow is a big boost, the Broncos still have more to accomplish as free agency continues.
“I think you look at defensive line,” said Stokley as for where the Broncos should look next. “Defensive line is a high priority. I also think wide receiver — you need to add another piece there — and maybe another cornerback.”
The Broncos could also be in the market for another running back.