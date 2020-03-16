DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos have agreed to a four-year deal with offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. The deal will become official once the new league year begins on Wednesday.
Broncos, OL Graham Glasgow agree to four-year, $44M deal. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/JMHgJak1ho
— NFL (@NFL) March 16, 2020
Glasgow spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, and started 47 of a possible 48 games in each of the past three seasons on the interior offensive line.
I think @VonMiller is going to like the fact that the #Broncos signed someone who loves chickens as much as he does: @gglasgow61
🐔🐔🐔 pic.twitter.com/1xEWhQcEUj
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) March 16, 2020
The four-year deal is reportedly worth $44 million dollars including $26 million in guaranteed money.
The Broncos are signing OL Graham Glasgow to a four year deal according to a source. @CBSDenver
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) March 16, 2020
Glasgow was originally drafted in the 3rd round back in 2016 out of Michigan.