By Michael Spencer
DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos have agreed to a four-year deal with offensive lineman Graham Glasgow. The deal will become official once the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Glasgow spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, and started 47 of a possible 48 games in each of the past three seasons on the interior offensive line.

The four-year deal is reportedly worth $44 million dollars including $26 million in guaranteed money.

Glasgow was originally drafted in the 3rd round back in 2016 out of Michigan.

 

