



– For the first time in Colorado history the entire ski industry is closed by executive order of the Governor in an effort to control spread of COVID-19, or the coronavirus. The closure comes during spring break which is one of the busiest times of the year in the high country.

“I’m 68 years old, I’ve been skiing for 56 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this in all my life,” said Phillip Economou, a Vail Resorts volunteer at Breckenridge.

The closure comes after a very snowy stretch of weather that in some cases left record-level totals on the slopes during the month of February. And while the month of March has been fairly warm and dry a snowstorm later this week could drop several inches of new snow in the mountains.

“We all have to make the best of it. If we follow the recommendations we will get through this,” said Economou.

As this new normal sinks in people who rely on the visitors showing up to ski country are hunkering down and waiting to see just how big this hit will be.

