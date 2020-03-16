DENVER (CBS4) – The Loveland Ski Area announced Monday that it will be closing for the rest of the season in an effort to keep guests and employees safe and healthy as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread. Loveland was hoping to stay open until early May like they did last year.
“This has not been easy for anyone, but it is the best way we can help stop the spread of COVID-19,” explained Dustin Schaefer in a press release. “We understand that there will be some frustration regarding our decision, but we feel strongly that this is best for everyone.”
Currently scheduled seasonal employees will get up to three weeks of compensation beyond what has already been worked in addition to their seasonal bonus. Many employees will also have the opportunity to work additional hours in the coming weeks. All employees are off this week and being paid.
Loveland says that any date specific products, such as lift tickets, rental packages or lessons, will be fully refunded. 2019-20 4-Pak tickets will be valid during the entire upcoming season and Schaefer says they are working on accommodations for 2019-20 season pass holders and will have more information in the coming weeks.
Because the ski area is closed and not staffed this week they will not be able to process any refund requests until Monday, March 23.
Now that the ski area is closed the mountain is open for uphill access but there will be no avalanche mitigation or emergency services available. Uphill users must practice safe backcountry travel and use 911 for any emergencies.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.