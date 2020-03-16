



– The Loveland Ski Area announced Monday that it will be closing for the rest of the season in an effort to keep guests and employees safe and healthy as the COVID-19 virus continues to spread. Loveland was hoping to stay open until early May like they did last year.

“This has not been easy for anyone, but it is the best way we can help stop the spread of COVID-19,” explained Dustin Schaefer in a press release. “We understand that there will be some frustration regarding our decision, but we feel strongly that this is best for everyone.”

Currently scheduled seasonal employees will get up to three weeks of compensation beyond what has already been worked in addition to their seasonal bonus. Many employees will also have the opportunity to work additional hours in the coming weeks. All employees are off this week and being paid.

Loveland says that any date specific products, such as lift tickets, rental packages or lessons, will be fully refunded. 2019-20 4-Pak tickets will be valid during the entire upcoming season and Schaefer says they are working on accommodations for 2019-20 season pass holders and will have more information in the coming weeks.

Because the ski area is closed and not staffed this week they will not be able to process any refund requests until Monday, March 23.

Now that the ski area is closed the mountain is open for uphill access but there will be no avalanche mitigation or emergency services available. Uphill users must practice safe backcountry travel and use 911 for any emergencies.

