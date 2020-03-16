DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Clerk and Recorder is suspending all in-person services from Monday through March 27. There are 160 cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Monday afternoon.
“The people of the City and County Denver can trust in our ability to continue to function. However, during this extraordinary time, we are also entrusted with the responsibility to protect the health and welfare of the public, our employees and to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Denver Clerk & Recorder Paul D. López in a statement.
The office will continue to process online and mail transactions during this time. The public is encouraged to visit DenverClerkandRecorder.org for service that will be available online such as voter registration, records look-up and access to Denver City Council documents.
Those seeking marriage licenses are encouraged to do so in other counties.
Anyone needing to record a document in Denver is urged to use the secure 24-hour ballot drop-off box located outside the court place entrance of the Webb Municipal Building. Originals will be returned by U.S. Mail.
Denver’s mayor announced an order on Monday morning banning gatherings of groups of 50 or more people effective immediately through May 11. All restaurants in Denver will be open only for carry out and delivery starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.