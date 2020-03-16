



– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a ban on large group gatherings as well as other changes in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ban will be effective immediately through May 11.

The order banning gatherings of groups of 50 or more people will be effective immediately.

“This amended order for mass gatherings will be effective immediately and shall be in effect for eight weeks, through May 11,” said Hancock.

All restaurants and bars will be closed for dining in or on-site eating starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Take out orders will still be allowed for those businesses that chose to stay open.

“Delivery, drive-thru and carry-out will still be permitted,” said Hancock.

Hancock also said that all Denver DMV locations closed until further notice. Employees will not report to work until March 22.

“We will be providing a grace period for any expired vehicles,” said Hancock.

Hancock said movie theaters and private gyms are not being required to shut down, but must adhere to the 50-person limit. Hancock said public city gymnasiums have been temporarily shut down.

RELATED: Latest Updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In Colorado

There are 131 cases of coronavirus in Colorado as of Monday morning.

Hancock also said that this is not the time to evict people from their homes and that Denver Sheriffs Department deputies will be reassigned away from eviction duties.

Health officials say the measures are put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We know these increased measures have a day-to-day impact on people’s lives, but these are steps we must take in order to reduce people’s exposure to this virus,” said Hancock. “With these increased measures, our primary focus remains on supporting our vulnerable populations who will be most effected.”

Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: