



After Colorado school districts closed last week because of the coronavirus, many children who depend on free meals at school were left wondering how they were going to be fed. Many school districts then organized meal “pick ups” for families.

Denver Public Schools announced they are serving meals to all students between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., and then again from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. starting March 16 through April 3.

Abraham Lincoln High School

Bruce Randolph School

Cowell Elementary School

The Evie Dennis campus

Denver Center for International Studies Baker

Manual High School

The Montbello campus

North High School

Place Bridge Academy

Joe Shoemaker School

STRIVE Prep – Sunnyside

The district also wants to feed adults and are asking for the public’s help.

Adams 12 School District will provide breakfast and lunch for children ages 1 to 18. Starting on March 17 and running through March 27, meals will be served between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Horizon High School – 5321 E. 136th Avenue, Thornton , CO

Legacy High School – 2701 W. 136th Avenue, Broomfield, CO

Mountain Range High School – 12500 Huron Street, Westminster, CO

Northglenn High School – 601 W 100th Place, Northglenn, CO

Thornton High School – 9351 N Washington Street, Thornton, CO

Aurora Public Schools will provide breakfast and lunch to children under 18. They expect to start providing those meals starting on March 18, but no further details have been released.

Boulder Valley School District will hand out meals on March 17 and 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Boulder — Columbine, Creekside, Crestview, University Hill Elementaries

Broomfield — Emerald Elementary

Lafayette — Pioneer and Sanchez Elementaries

Louisville — Louisville Middle School

Nederland — Nederland High School

Brighton 27J School District will provide meals to children under 18 from March 17 until March 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Overland Trail Middle–North Lot (455 North 19th Ave.)

Vikan Middle–West Lot (879 Jessup St.)

Douglas County Schools will provide lunches to students. They say it will likely follow its summer meal plan. Further dates, times and locations have not been released.

Elbert County School District says all school employees will report to work on March 16 and 17 to help with “grab and go” meals for children under 18. Further details about times and locations were not released.

Englewood Schools will provide grab and go meals at Bishop and Cherrelyn Elementary Schools from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Greeley-Evans District 6 will hand out breakfast and lunch starting March 23 at select locations which have not been named yet.

Jeffco Public Schools will serve meals starting March 16 until March 27 between 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. and between 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Arvada K-8

Colorow Elementary

Conifer High

Edgewater Elementary

Foothills Elementary

Lasley Elementary

Parr Elementary

Lewis-Palmer School District near Monument will provide meals starting March 16 between noon and 3 p.m. and also between 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Tri-Lakes Cares on Jefferson Street.

Littleton Public Schools has not announced information about supplemental meals.

Mapleton Public Schools is offering meals at the following locations, however dates and times were not released:

Meadow Community School (9150 Monroe St, Thornton) – west side of the building.

Skyview Campus (8990 York St., Thornton) – north of Academy/ Clayton building.

Welby Community School (1200 E. 78th Ave., Denver) – north side of the building.

York International School (9200 York St., Thornton) – in the bus loop

Global Primary Academy (7480 N. Broadway, Denver) – bus loop by GPA.

Poudre School District will hand out meals to families below (dates and times were not released):

1301 Blue Spruce Dr., Fort Collins, CO

2600 N. Lincoln Ave., Loveland, CO

St. Vrain Valley School District will hand out meals starting March 16 through March 20 between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Timberline PK-8

Northridge Elementary School

Altona Middle School

Sunset Middle School

Soaring Heights PK-8

Frederick High School

Mead Middle School

Lyons High School (12-12:30)

Hygiene Elementary School (11-11:30)

Niwot High School

Learning Services Center

Thompson School District announced several locations and times for families to pick up meals.

Weld RE-1 will hand out meals on March 24 through March 27 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pete Mirich Elementary School

South Valley Middle School

Valley High School

Weld RE-5J will provide meals at Milliken Elementary between 11 a.m. and noon each week day during their school closure.

Westminster School District will provide meals starting March 16 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. during weekdays.

Westminster High School

School Ranum Middle School

Shaw Heights Middle School

Scott Carpenter Middle School

Adams 14, Cherry Creek, Elizabeth, Park County, Sterling, Summit County, Weld RE-3J or Weld RE-8 school districts have not released information about supplemental meals.

