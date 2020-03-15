



As COVID-19 continues to spread in Colorado, some nonprofits and other agencies are asking for donations to continue help some of Colorado’s most vulnerable. Gov. Jared Polis called on Coloradans to help those agencies amid the outbreak.

“Please continue to donate to your local shelters, soup kitchens and food pantries as we know there are many families living paycheck to paycheck who can’t afford extra supplies,” he said on Friday.

Denver Rescue Mission’s CEO Brand Meuli says serving guests through this crisis remains their priority. They are handing out gloves and masks to anyone who comes to them coughing or sneezing.

The shelter is asking anyone to please volunteer or donate.

The Action Center in Lakewood is preparing to help their community with basic food needs and other donations. The organization will host a donation drive from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

They need non-perishable items like canned fruit, soups, cereal and peanut butter.

“This mega donation drive means that we will be able to continue providing critical services during our community’s time of need. We know that these particular items can make all the difference in a time of emergency for those who depend upon our services,” said Pam Brier, Executive Director at The Action Center.

Food Bank of the Rockies is also asking for help as more Coloradans turn to them for help.

“We’re having to turn to different operational models and we’re seeing a dramatic need in our community unlike we’ve ever seen every before,” Erin Pulling, CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies, told CBS4 on Friday.

Food Bank of the Rockies is monitoring the Coronavirus crisis very closely.

SafeHouse Denver provides support to domestic violence survivors and their children. Services like a 24-hour crisis and information line, an emergency shelter and community education are provided at no cost to the survivor.

They ask the public to help continue those services.

