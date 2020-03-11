



The echoes of hockey and hoops — hissing skates, squeaking sneakers, speeding pucks blasting against the boards — will reverberate longer and more freely at Colorado sporting venues. Starting this weekend, the sounds of the games won’t compete with the noise of the crowd.

Wednesday evening, the Colorado High School Activities Association described a change of heart happening over the last 24 hours as the official count of infections grew and confidence in the safety of the participants waned.

“Logistically,” CHSAA stated in a press release, “and with the state tournaments set to begin in less than 13 hours, this goal of social spacing is beyond the scope of our host facilities.”

We have fought hard for HS fans and supporters but the recent announcements by state and national entities regarding this pandemic and public gatherings along with facility directives this evening brought us to this decision..This is tough….. https://t.co/H9aY0dLwv8 — Rhonda BlanfordGreen (@RhondaCHSAA) March 12, 2020

Games in all classifications will be televised and livestreamed.

“We knew that this was an evolving situation,” said CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green, “and our goal was to have a tournament that goes on without interruption. But circumstances have changed with this pandemic, and the focus must now be on how we give the kids the experience of a state champ event.”

A refund policy for tickets will be addressed Thursday.

Per @CHSAA the high school basketball championship games this weekend will be limited in attendance. The sites of the games are at the Denver Coliseum, University of Denver, Budweiser Events Center and Northern Colorado. @CBSDenver https://t.co/eLUIpI7hWB — Justin Adams (@justinadamsTV) March 12, 2020

In keeping with an edict handed down Wednesday by the NCAA, the University of Denver announced the NCAA West Regional on March 27-28 will not be played in front of fans.

The decisions come as many of the nation’s institutions — businesses, schools, hospitals, airports, churches, and entertainment venues among them — concede much of their enterprise to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Large groups or gatherings, public or private, are discouraged by health officials. Travel is frowned upon.

The NCAA stated Wednesday it will conduct the men’s and woman’s Division I basketball tournaments sans fans.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports,” NCAA President Mark Emmert stated in a press release, “my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

2020 was to be the first year in which an NCAA hockey tournament event has been held in the state of Colorado since the 2008 Men’s Frozen Four at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

The team does get the same chance to host in 2021 at the same venue.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference’s quarterfinal matches this weekend will also be free of fans, the Colorado Springs-headquartered league announced Wednesday. The games will be livestreamed for free.

The same rules apply to the NCAA Gymnastics Regional scheduled for April 2-4 at DU’s Magness Arena.

The Colorado School of Mines also announced its plan Wednesday to play future athletics contests with only essential personnel until further notice.

