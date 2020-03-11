DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says the state confirmed 33 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. Six of those are Australians who visited Pitkin County.
“These visitors are currently in quarantine. CDPHE staff, in conjunction with Pitkin County Public Health, are monitoring people who may have been exposed,” said Karen Koenemann, Director of Pitkin County Public Health, in a statement.
Polis says those cases are all related to a single case previously discovered in the area.
“We can confirm community spread in the high country,” Polis said. “We are likely on the verge of a tipping point.”
He said more presumptive positive cases are expected to be announced in the days ahead as people travel back and forth between high country communities and other parts of the state.
Polis stressed the importance of Coloradans taking precautions seriously.
“What is required is individual responsibility and action… including isolating themselves if needed,” he said. “We all have a role to play. This is essential.”
Also Wednesday, a drive-up testing site opened at 8100 E. Lowry Blvd. Residents must have a doctor’s note to get a test.
Multiple college campuses in Colorado announced they shifted to remote/virtual teaching.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.