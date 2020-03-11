Comments
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, is scheduled to appear in court in El Paso County on Wednesday afternoon. She faces first-degree murder charges among others in the 11-year-old’s death.
During her extradition from South Carolina to Colorado, Letecia Stauch is accused of attacking a deputy in Kansas.
Detectives are still diligently looking for Gannon’s body. He disappeared more than a month ago and was reported missing by Letecia on Jan. 27. Investigators believe she murdered him.
In addition to first-degree murder charges, Letecia is also facing child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence.
What prosecutors are lacking is any sign of the 11-year-old.