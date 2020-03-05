EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Letecia Stauch, Gannon Stauch‘s stepmother who is charged in his murder, reportedly attacked a deputy on her way to Colorado. Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Monday.
She was extradited to Colorado after a brief appearance in court in South Carolina on Tuesday. During her trip across the country, Stauch slipped out of her handcuffs in the back of her transport vehicle from South Carolina to Colorado and reportedly attacked a deputy, according to CBS4’s sister station in Colorado Springs, KKTV 11 News.
Sources told 11 News the deputy was injured and taken to the hospital. That’s why Stauch’s transport was suddenly stopped and she was jailed in Kansas for about 12 hours. Stauch was released Thursday morning from the Kansas jail.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office did not comment on the deputy attack.
Detectives are still diligently looking for Gannon’s body. He disappeared more than a month ago and was reported missing by Letecia, and police now believe she murdered him.
The sheriff’s office arrested her on the East Coast on Monday and announced charges of first degree murder. She opted not to fight extradition, was booked in the Colorado facility on Thursday morning and went before a judge early Thursday afternoon.