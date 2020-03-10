CBSN DenverWatch Now
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)- The man who killed an off-duty Greeley firefighter will serve 10 and a half years in prison. Cody Boetger pleaded guilty to the hit and run crash from April of 2019.

Cody Boetger (credit: Weld County)

Steve Kuzik was riding his motorcycle to work when he was hit near 14th Avenue and 5th Street.

(credit: Greeley Tribune)

He was a 21-year veteran of the department.

Steve Kuzik (credit: Greeley Fire Department)

Boetger was charged with hit and run resulting in fatality, driving under denial and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

