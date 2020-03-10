Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)- The man who killed an off-duty Greeley firefighter will serve 10 and a half years in prison. Cody Boetger pleaded guilty to the hit and run crash from April of 2019.
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)- The man who killed an off-duty Greeley firefighter will serve 10 and a half years in prison. Cody Boetger pleaded guilty to the hit and run crash from April of 2019.
Steve Kuzik was riding his motorcycle to work when he was hit near 14th Avenue and 5th Street.
He was a 21-year veteran of the department.
Boetger was charged with hit and run resulting in fatality, driving under denial and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.