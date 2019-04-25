GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Greeley Fire Department is in mourning for a veteran firefighter who died after a traffic collision. The firefighter, identified as Steven Michael Kuzik, was on his way to work when the crash happened.
Police officers rushed to the crash at 6:31 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 14th Avenue and 5th Street on a report of a traffic accident involving a motorcycle, driven by Kuzik, and an SUV, possibly a Suburban. The SUV left the scene.
When officers arrived, they found a male adult in the street with the heavily damaged motorcycle. He was unconscious and not breathing. Officers performed CPR on Kuzik as he was rushed to North Colorado Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Kuzik was a 21-year veteran of the Greeley Fire Department and was on his way to work when the crash happened.
The suspect driver, later identified as Cody Shane Boetger, was detained a short time later. He remains in custody while the crash investigation continues on hit and run traffic accident resulting in fatality, driving under denial and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
Investigators say the evidence indicates that Boetger was traveling westbound on 5th Street in the 1300 block when he veered into the eastbound lanes, into the path of Kuzik, where they collided head-on. Boetger then drove away from the crash.