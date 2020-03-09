DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One of the people who tested positive for coronavirus in Douglas County visited the Castle Rock Department of Motor Vehicles last week. There are three positive cases of COVID-19 in Douglas County as of Monday afternoon with 11 positive cases in Colorado.
That person who tested positive visited the DMV at 301 Wilcox Street on March 3 between noon and 3 p.m. This person visited the DMV before testing positive for coronavirus.
“Once we learned of this situation, TCHD Communicable Disease staff conducted an investigation of possible exposures. Based on that assessment and the limited amount of time the affected person was in the DMV, we do not believe there was a risk of exposure to anyone from the public who was in the DMV or the rest of the building during that time period,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department in a statement. “TCHD has already notified the DMV employees, through Douglas County administration, who may have been impacted and their risk is low.”
Those areas of the DMV have been thoroughly cleaned.
There are 11 confirmed cases in Colorado as of Monday afternoon.
Additional Information from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.
