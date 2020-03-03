Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Thornton have arrested the driver they believe was behind the wheel when Bradley Hatchett was struck on Feb. 22. Abigail Morales-Ballesteros has been arrested for investigation of careless driving resulting in death and hit-and-run involving death.
The Army veteran died after he was hit near 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. Thornton police said Bradley was struck so hard that the impact threw him several feet.
Morales-Ballesteros, 26, of Thornton was arrested Monday night. The suspect vehicle, an SUV, was found on Dahlia Way near 124th Avenue on Feb. 26.
Even in his last moments, Hatchett helped others. His family told CBS4 he was kept on life support so his organs could be harvested to save other people.