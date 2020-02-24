THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Bradley Hatchett, an Army veteran, has died after being struck in a hit-and-run crash. It happened early Saturday morning near 115th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Thornton.

“They didn’t even call,” his brother Jeremy said.

Jeremy, along with his family, told CBS4 they want to know who hit and the 33-year-old and left them for dead.

“What had happened was there was another police officer on his way to another call that saw him lying in the road,” he said.

Thornton police said Bradley was struck so hard that the impact threw him several feet. It’s unclear where he was initially hit. A surveillance camera caught a white GMC SUV leaving near the scene.

Police believe that’s the car that hit Bradley. They also said the “M” from the SUV was recovered and they’re hoping to track it down, but they need help with more information.

“He was stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan and his base came under attack and they lost quite a few fellow people, and he got PTSD,” Bradley’s mother Donna said.

His family thinks it wasn’t just the driver who failed that night, they said he was on the street because he was having a mental health crisis and had tried to get help from the VA.

“Just noises, 4th of July would come around he’d be so paranoid, so fearful,” his brother explained.

The Hatchetts will remember Bradley as everyone’s cheerleader.

“Brad has the greatest humor and wit, and he was compassionate for other people,” his mom said.

Hatchett spent eight years helping his fellow soldiers and his country, yet his family said when he needed help the most, the worst thing happened.

“He’ll be immortal because he’ll be able to live on through others,” Jeremy said.

Even in his last moments, Hatchett was helping others. His family told CBS4 he was kept on life support so his organs could be harvested to save other people. He passed away early Monday morning.

The Hatchetts are now in the beginning stages of planning a vigil and funeral. In the meantime, all they ask is that if anyone has any information about the White GMC SUV that hit Bradley to contact police, or if they want to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers.