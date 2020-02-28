Comments
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies have arrested the man who fired a gun during an argument over dog poop in unincorporated Arapahoe County earlier this week. Jonathan Emile Dismel was arrested on Thursday.
Dismel, 38, was taken into custody at 5 p.m. during a search warrant of his apartment at 8828 E. Florida Ave. Deputies said he was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.
Deputies say that Dismel and another man were walking their dogs near South Parker Road and East Florida Avenue on Wednesday evening. They began arguing about picking up after their dogs and it is believed Dismel fired a handgun.
People were asked to shelter in place while deputies searched for the suspect.
Dismel was booked into the Arapahoe County Jail where he is being held on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, menacing, prohibited use of weapons, reckless endangerment and harassment.