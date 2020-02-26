(CBS4) – A man pulled out a gun and fired at a person he was having an argument with about picking up dog poop in unincorporated Arapahoe County on Tuesday. That’s according to deputies, who say it happened Tuesday night in the area of South Parker Road and East Florida Avenue, near a Walmart. No one was hurt.
The victim told deputies he and the suspect were both walking their dogs when one began arguing with the other about picking up after their animal. That’s when the man fired the shots and the victim got away without getting harmed.
Deputies did complete a search of the area afterwards and didn’t locate the suspect.
Anyone with information about the crime that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.