



— For the first time since the murders he is accused of committing, Kevin Eastman appeared in a Weld County Court to be advised of his charges. Eastman is accused of murdering both Scott Sessions and Heather Frank within a week of each other.

Sessions, a beloved musician, was found deceased in a Larimer County ditch west of Fort Collins. Frank was found deceased inside a remote Weld County home. Law enforcement believes Frank was involved in Sessions’ murder, before she was killed.

In the same high-profile courtroom which convicted family murderer Chris Watts was sentenced, Eastman was escorted in for his first hearing. Eastman was shackled and wearing an orange jumpsuit when he was formally charged with seven counts, including two of first-degree murder. He was notified, if found guilty, he could spend the remainder of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He also faces charges for tampering with deceased bodies.

“They brought in the accused. First thing you do is size yourself up. Then you think about the crime that happened, and you try and imagine how a human being could do something like that to somebody else,” said George Gray, a longtime friend of Sessions.

Frank’s children wished not to speak with CBS4 at the hearing.

The judge overseeing the case notified Eastman that he was in violation of his parole after being found with a .22 firearm. Eastman was also notified that he had no-bond warrants for his arrest out of Denver.

Prosecutors requested the judge keep the affidavit in the arrest sealed until they locate more witnesses. The judge agreed.

Eastman waived his right to a preliminary hearing within 35 days. His next appearance is scheduled for April 30 at 9 a.m.

