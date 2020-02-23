PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) — For the first time since their lead trumpet player was murdered in northern Colorado, “The Movers and Shakers” took the stage in Parker. A trumpet, shadowed by an image of Scott Sessions, rested at the foot of the stage at Blu Note Bar & Grill.

Sessions’ body was found two weeks ago in a ditch in remote Larimer County. Days later suspect Kevin Eastman was arrested on suspicion of murder. The same day of his arrest, Weld County deputies also found Heather Frank deceased on a property near Greeley.

Investigators say Frank was also a suspect in Sessions’ murder prior to her death.

Friends of Sessions say they aren’t sure how the beloved trumpet player was wrapped up in such a dark circle of people.

“It has been really hard to process,” said Ryan Borthick, a friend and fellow band member. “It is hard to imagine that he would have gotten himself in to a situation like this.”

Borthick was one of multiple people who told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas Sessions was an up-and-coming musician, known for his ability to remember anyone’s name.

“He had really been starting to get a lot of recognition for himself,” Borthick said. “If you met him once, he was your best friend forever.”

Borthick said the band was shocked to hear not only of Sessions’ death, but more-so the nature of it.

Those Thomas spoke with, in two different bands Sessions played for, said they were unaware of how Sessions knew Eastman or Frank. However, a Facebook search revealed Sessions was a friend on social media with Frank, who was listed as once dating Eastman.

While investigators look into the deaths, and the suspect, friends say they are left wondering what could’ve possibly warranted the alleged murder of their friend.

“Why would somebody do something like this? What was the point? What was accomplished?” Borthick said. “Great job, man. You screwed up a lot of people’s lives.”

Described as one of the most vital parts of the band, Borthick said performing without Sessions was heartbreaking.

“It is a little bit weird to go out there and do it after all this tragedy, and not really having our full team,” Borthick said. “Some people have a stage persona where they are turned up to 10. That was Scott all the time. Scott always wanted everyone to have fun.”