EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for a while in Eagle County on Monday morning due to snow squalls. The winter storm blew through parts of Colorado mid-morning.
ROAD OPEN: I-70 eastbound is OPEN over #VailPass
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) February 24, 2020
Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed because of unsafe driving conditions and reopened just before 11 a.m.
I-70 was closed from exit 176 in Vail to exit 180.
A cold front associated with a winter storm moving into Colorado Monday morning cause at least seven Snow Squall Warnings in the state. The squalls produced brief heavy snow along with winds strong enough to cause whiteout conditions.