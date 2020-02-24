CBS4 INVESTIGATESDIA CEO changes course, takes blame for Great Hall Project fiasco
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Eagle County, I-70, I-70 Closed, Interstate 70, Snow Squall, Vail, Winter Driving


EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for a while in Eagle County on Monday morning due to snow squalls. The winter storm blew through parts of Colorado mid-morning.

Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed because of unsafe driving conditions and reopened just before 11 a.m.

I-70 was closed from exit 176 in Vail to exit 180.

RELATED: Winter Storm Produces Numerous Snow Squalls Monday Morning

A cold front associated with a winter storm moving into Colorado Monday morning cause at least seven Snow Squall Warnings in the state. The squalls produced brief heavy snow along with winds strong enough to cause whiteout conditions.

https://twitter.com/AshtonCBS4/status/1231989263702556672

Comments

Leave a Reply