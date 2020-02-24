DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front associated with a winter storm moving into Colorado Monday morning caused at least seven Snow Squall Warnings in the state. The squalls produced brief heavy snow along with winds strong enough to cause whiteout conditions.
The first warning was issued around 8 a.m. for the Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley areas for a dangerous snow squall causing blinding snow. The area saw about a half inch of snow with winds over 50 mph. Significant slow downs were reported along I-25 between Berthoud and Wellington.
Several other warnings were subsequently issued for Fort Morgan, Aspen/Snowmass, Salida/Buena Vista, and I-70 between Floyd Hill and Summit County. Later warnings also included the Woodland Park, Cripple Creek, and north Colorado Springs area.
The National Weather Service started issuing Snow Squall Warnings in November 2018. They are somewhat rare and the numerous warnings issued in Colorado are certainly a daily record for the state since the warnings started.
In most of the country, the warnings are issued whenever a cold front causes enough wind and snow to reduce visibility. They are short-term blowing snow events. For longer-term events, Blizzard Warnings are issued.