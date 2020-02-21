



– As a majority of the major Democratic presidential candidates make stops in Colorado, one company is making sure the show goes off without a glitch.

“It just so happens everybody is crushing in for Super Tuesday,” said Orin Levy, the Executive Producer of Multimedia Audio Visual. “They all need lights, they all need audio, some need video support, but really it’s the scale and working with different campaigns. We have all the gear that is necessary, we work with the event planners, we work with the corporations and we work with the campaign staff to get them everything they need. “

Levy said MAV has helped build the stages and put on the rallies for Senator Bernie Sanders last Sunday at the Denver Convention Center, Senator Amy Klobuchar at the Stanley Market Place in Aurora on Thursday and they’re preparing for rallies this weekend for Pete Buttigieg in Aurora on Saturday and Senator Elizabeth Warren in Denver on Sunday.

“We’ve just created a reputation as a quick turn, very proactive company,” Levy said. “Roughly 35 percent of our work comes in 72 hours before the actual event happens so we’re kind of known as a quick turn company.”

Levy says the campaign rallies are being added along with previously scheduled events. The company is almost at its limit.

“We were very busy. It was very difficult to squeeze this in. We’re happy to help any campaign, any party, our job is definitely to make them look good,” Levy said.

There could be a few more events added last minute in the next week and a half. But even after the primary vote, the company is expecting many more campaign events in Colorado before November.

“After the July 4th weekend we anticipate being back to back to back all the way to election day,” said Levy.