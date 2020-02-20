



– Senator Amy Klobuchar made a stop in Colorado, coming off one of the most contentious Democratic primary debates, and many in the crowd of more than 1,000 were voters still making up their minds.

“I am undecided, I have my top three contenders and they keep switching around,” said Suzette Spezzano, an undecided voter. “Everyone is undecided because I think there are some people bullying their way in, or paying their way in, you know who I’m talking about, and it’s throwing the dynamics off and the energy.”

Klobuchar spoke for about 45 minutes talking about her upbringing, history in politics, and how she’s helped lead in the aftermath of tragedy.

“A lot of people still don’t know who I am,” Senator Klobuchar said to CBS 4. “When people get to know me, I go up in the polls. I do better and better and better.”

In the crowd filled with families, Klobuchar pointed out her cousin who is a veterinarian in the Denver Metro Area.

“I love this state, I have been here a lot,” Senator Klobuchar said. “I think I’m a good fit here, I’m someone who is independent minded.”

“Good energy, it was a good way to see who she really is. I feel very secure in having her be a nominee and even president,” said Nate Axvig, another undecided voter who plans to attend several other campaign events in Colorado over the coming week.

“”The last thing I want to do is send in a ballot that is for somebody who is no longer in the race,” he said.

She is just one of many Democratic presidential candidates stopping in Colorado before Super Tuesday. Tulsi Gabbard hosted a town hall in Boulder on Thursday. Other Democrats making appearances in Colorado include Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

Pres. Donald Trump rallied for Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

RELATED: CBS4 Campaign 2020 Coverage

Campaign 2020 Resources

See a list of important dates in Colorado’s 2020 election cycle.

The field of candidates who will be on Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years has been largely established. To see a list of the candidates who have submitted a statement of intent and filing fee in order to appear on the March 3 Colorado Presidential Primary (which is also Super Tuesday) click here.

Register to vote through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.