DENVER (CBS4)– A day after Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock were involved in an apparent “dog fight” on Twitter over pit bulls, the two decided to make peace. They went to lunch on Tuesday and even posted a picture of them smiling.
Lunch with @GovofCO talking about equity, transportation, affordable housing, other proposed legislation, and yes, pit bulls. Keeping an open line between the Governor and Mayor on the key issues benefits our whole state.💯👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/NGYNNaSN1W
— Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) February 18, 2020
Polis and Hancock talked about many issues impacting Colorado and Denver residents, in addition to pit bulls.
Hancock tweeted the picture with the caption that reads in part, “Keeping an open line between the Governor and Mayor on the key issues benefits our whole state.”
Last week, Denver City Council members passed the ordinance to repeal the ban by a 7-4 vote. The law would have taken effect in 90 days and ended the 30-year-old breed specific ban.
Hancock vetoed the pit bull ban repeal just four days later.
Polis tweeted a picture of a pit bull puppy on Sunday that was taken at the Governor’s Mansion over the weekend.
Hancock responded on Twitter “Wow!”
— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) February 17, 2020
Polis then tweeted a gif of Scooby Doo with the words, “Ruh Roh.”
Under the ordinance, owners would have had to register, micro-chip and spay or neuter their dog.
Hancock vetoed the repeal of the ban on Feb. 14, saying he had considered both sides of the issue and decided he couldn’t let the repeal take effect.