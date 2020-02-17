DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis tweeted a picture of a pit bull puppy at the Governor’s Mansion over the weekend, just days after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed the Denver City Council’s repeal of the pit bull ban. The veto was announced on Friday night.
Freda, a friend’s new pit bull rescue pup, joined us at the governors mansion in Denver tonight (shhhh 🤫) pic.twitter.com/yQCjOYU2XJ
— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) February 17, 2020
Polis tweeted the pic on Sunday and Hancock responded on Twitter “Wow!”
— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) February 17, 2020
Polis then tweeted a gif of Scooby Doo with the words, “Ruh Roh.”
Denver City Council members passed the ordinance to repeal the ban by a 7-4 vote last week. The law would have taken effect in 90 days and ended the 30-year-old breed specific ban.
Under the ordinance, owners would have had to register, micro-chip and spay or neuter their dog.
Hancock vetoed the repeal of the ban on Feb. 14, saying he had considered both sides of the issue and decided he couldn’t let the repeal take effect.
This is Hancock’s first veto as mayor.
It is unlikely that the city council can overturn the veto. Nine votes are needed to overturn it.