



While the fate of Denver’s pit bull ban remains undecided, the discussion in Aurora is ramping up. Aurora resident Gregg Jones is among those now advocating for the change, he was attacked by his family’s pit bull when he was 10 years old.

“It was my pit bull, but it wasn’t the pit bulls fault,” he said.

Jones didn’t have his keys to the families Aurora home and hopped the fence into the backyard.

“He was protecting the house and didn’t know who it was,” Jones said.

Despite suffering life-altering injuries to his face and the loss of his arm, he says time – nearly 15 years – has pushed him in a direction he never expected,

“I feel more comfortable. That’s why I have a pit bull now. Her name is Hennessey, and she’s a year and a half,” he said.

His attack was part of the discussion when Aurora passed their breed specific ban in 2006. He was just a child at the time and wasn’t asked to weigh-in, but as the debate around Aurora’s ban reignites, he is now.

“I would like to see Aurora pass that law and lean more on how to handle the dog. Registration and how people treat them,” Jones said.

Councilwoman Allison Hiltz says some council members have been working on change for nearly two years, and a proposal was introduced last year that the community weighed in on.

The addition of new council members last fall changed the momentum, but Hiltz says the discussion isn’t on “if” it will continue to move forward, but “how.”

“While the goal has remained the same, the process may look a little different than it did six months ago,” Hiltz said in a written statement.

Jones says he hopes sharing his story will add to the discussion.

“Get rid of that stereotypical scenario, and I believe everyone could know the dog for what it is,” he said.

In 2014, Aurora voted down any change to the ban. Hiltz says that is something they are also considering moving forward.

Those in support of the ban at the time argued it was successful in reducing the number of bites.

Hiltz says they’ll like take up the issue in committee as early as March.

RELATED: Pit Bull Supporters Hope Denver Fight To Repeal Isn’t Over