



— Supporters of Denver’s pit bull ban repeal still say reintegrating the dogs back into the city will lead to a safer community, despite Mayor Michael Hancock’s opposition.

Denver City Council members passed the ordinance to repeal the ban by a 7-4 vote. Hancock vetoed the repeal of the ban last week, saying he had considered both sides of the issue and decided he couldn’t let the repeal take effect.

“We know people have pit bulls in Denver. It’s no secret, people do. Our staff couldn’t wait to be able to adopt out pit bulls and have that larger pool adopters,” said Maia Brusseau of Dumb Friends League.

Dumb Friends League was vocal about their support for the proposed pit bull license, especially a since half of their adoptable dogs in Denver can’t be adopted by residents.

“At first we did have people come in excited, thinking they could adopt a pit bull in Denver soon. Unfortunately, that was not the case, and it still isn’t the case,” said Brusseau.

In a statement Friday, Hancock said:

“At the end of the day, I must ask whether passage of this ordinance would make our homes and neighborhoods safer or pose an increased risk to public safety? I have concluded that it would pose an increased risk.”

However, supporters of repealing the ban say public safety would increase once pit bulls are allowed out of the shadows.

“There’s a very real chance [bully breed owners] are not going to seek the help they need because they don’t want their dogs taken away from them,” explained Brusseau.

The law would have taken effect in 90 days and ended the 30-year-old breed specific ban.

Denver City Council will need nine votes to override the Mayor’s veto.

