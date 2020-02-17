DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The search for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch has reached three weeks, and still no sign of him. The search for the missing boy continued in Douglas County on Monday.
Searchers returned to the same spot near Larkspur where they began searching last week when the search area was expanded from El Paso County to Douglas County. This is the sixth day in the same area.
Crews collected buckets of snow and put the snow through sifters on Monday. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has followed up on 500 tips.
Gannon was first reported missing Jan. 27 by his stepmother, Letecia “Tecia” Stauch, who said Gannon left to go to a friend’s house in the afternoon. Authorities called him a runaway when it first asked the public for help finding him. But the sheriff’s office announced Jan. 30 that Gannon was considered a missing and endangered child because of the time he had been gone, his age and his reliance on medication.
The FBI and other agencies have joined the search for Gannon.
If you see him, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office right away at 719-390-5555 or 911.
If you have any information that can help in this case, call EPSO’s tipline at 719-520-6666 or email shrtips@elpasoco.com.