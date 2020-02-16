  • CBS4On Air

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs announced a man died Saturday after the Colorado Avalanche Stadium Series hockey game. They say the man was a civilian.

(credit: CBS)

The victim has not been identified, and Air Force Academy officials did not say whether his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Details about how the man died were also not released.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and local law enforcement will handle the investigation.

