



Painfully slow traffic tested the patience and sanity of many hockey fans traveling to Colorado Springs. The Colorado Avalanche’s outdoor stadium game was held at Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium Saturday night.

For hours leading up to the game, North Gate Boulevard had a several-mile long sea of red tail lights. The traffic also overflowed on to north and southbound Interstate 25.

“I feel like they should have had some type of plan,” said Michelle Bregman, who was attending the game with her husband, Ryan.

The Bregmans were among the many fans stuck in standstill traffic about an hour before puck drop. Eventually, the two decided to park their car near the parking lot of a 7-Eleven and join the crowds making the three mile walk to Falcon Stadium.

Many of the fans conceded the fact that, walk or drive, they’d be missing part of the much-anticipated game.

“I’m not really sure what they could have done to anticipate this, but at this point it’s just a huge bummer to be missing a good chunk of the game,” Bregman said.

We’ve moved 10 ft in an hour. I got out of the car to stretch my legs. Walked back to the stadium & staff are letting people go back in to use the bathroom #StadiumSeries #GoAvsGo @AF_Academy pic.twitter.com/jDiCRLoDMJ — Dago Cordova (@dago_deportes) February 16, 2020

“Sure it’s frustrating, but I can’t complain. It’s not like it’s a big surprise,” said Adam Myers, who planned to attend the game with his son.

Overall, traffic on and off the interstate was painfully slow throughout afternoon, with major slowdowns between Castle Rock and Monument, due to emergency lane closures by CDOT.

Many fans told CBS4 their trips from Denver took between two and four hours.

We've watched this 20+ times… Can confirm it's worth every second 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FzFpknhZEm — Air Force Falcons (@AF_Falcons) February 16, 2020

“We had to take the back roads all the way through Perry Park and it took us about two hours,” said Tom Osoba, who attended the game with his wife and one of his two daughters, who are both cadets at the Air Force Academy.

Despite the traffic, Osoba and others enjoyed the pomp and circumstance of the outdoor game.

“The fly overs, the setup, the atmosphere, it’s been an awesome experience,” Osoba said.

Young LA Kings fan, Shepard Morgan, and his friend Rowan Moss said they will tell their class all about the game on Monday. For father Brian Moss, that made the whole day worth it.

“It’s like a once in a lifetime thing, especially that it’s here in Colorado and the Air Force Academy,” Moss said. “I think it’s just great to be experiencing it.”

Following the end of the game, traffic around the stadium was equally as bad. CBS4’s crew observed standstill traffic and observed a fire truck struggle to navigate the packed roads.

