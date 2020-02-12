Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver need help to solve a murder investigation that left a 17-year-old dead. Jeremiah Baca was shot and dropped off at the steps of an urgent care clinic last month.
Investigators believe Baca was shot Jan. 22 on the 2600 block of West Mexico Avenue.
Officers were called to the Federico F. Peña Southwest Urgent Care on South Federal Boulevard about 5:30 p.m. believed to be 15 minutes after Baca was shot.
Homicide investigators are trying to find the vehicle the teen was dropped off in and they are looking for the people who were in the car. The car is a 2006-2008 silver Honda Civic with damage to the rear driver’s side.
Anyone with information about the homicide or the Honda Civic is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).