BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The University of Colorado Boulder announced its new interim head football coach hours after Mel Tucker stunned the community with his announcement about leaving the program. Darrin Chiaverini was announced to fill the vacant position.
CU has named @CoachChev6 as its interim head coach. @CBSDenver
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) February 12, 2020
Chiaverini joined the Buffs staff on Jan. 1, 2016, This last season, he served as the assistant head coach and coach for wide receivers. Under Coach Mike MacIntyre, he served as co-offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator from 2016-2018.
Chiaverini has a son, Curtis, who is a sophomore wide receiver on the team, and a 16-year-old daughter, Kaylie.
Came to Boulder Colorado when I was 17 years old!! There is not a better University in the country than the University of Colorado!! We are building something Buff Nation will be proud of!! To our 2020 class and our current players stand Shoulder to Shoulder and know we're Rising
— Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) February 12, 2020
Chiaverini received his bachelor’s degree in Communication from CU in 1999. He has a master’s degree in Human Performance and Sports Sciences from New Mexico Highlands University in 2007.
He also played for CU, earning four letters from 1995-1998. He was a fifth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 1999 NFL Draft.
Tucker is leaving CU for Michigan State and will reportedly get a hefty pay raise. Colorado had a highly-touted recruiting class under Tucker and seemed poised to make big improvements in 2020.