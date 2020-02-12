



BREAKING: #CU coach Mel Tucker has agreed in principle to become the new head coach at #MichiganState, per sources. After Tucker turned down initial interest, MSU power brokers came back repeatedly to Tucker’s reps w/ an offer that was impossible to ignore https://t.co/qjOH0qKirQ — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 12, 2020

– Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Mel Tucker is leaving the program after just one season in Boulder. Tucker has reportedly been hired as the head coach at Michigan State, and the University of Colorado confirmed his resignation Wednesday morning.

The news comes just days after Tucker responded to rumors about him taking the job by saying he was staying in Boulder.

Even as late as Tuesday evening Tucker was in Denver meeting with CU donors and boosters.

Tucker will reportedly get a hefty pay raise at Michigan State, but the timing, and visuals of the move, will be tough for Buff fans to swallow. Colorado had a highly-touted recruiting class under Tucker and seemed poised to make big improvements in 2020.

Tucker went 5-7 during his lone season at CU. He replaced Mike MacIntyre who was at CU for six seasons. The move means CU will be on its third head coach in as many seasons when the Buffs open the 2020 season.

“We are disappointed to see Coach Tucker leave,” CU Athletic Director Rick George said. “We are excited about the upward trajectory of our football program and we’ll get to work immediately hiring the next head coach to build on our momentum and lead our young men. We’re confident this program is on the verge of competing at the highest level and has the resources and support in place to do so for a long time.”