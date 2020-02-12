Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Four more people have tested negative for the coronavirus in Colorado. Eight people have been tested so far in the state.
All tests have come back negative so far.
Fort Carson in Colorado has been selected to house people who may need to be quarantined due to the coronavirus. The Defense Department stated up to 1,000 people returning from overseas may need to be quarantined until Feb. 29.