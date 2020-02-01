Comments
FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Carson in Colorado has been selected to house people who may need to be quarantined due to the coronavirus. The Defense Department stated up to 1,000 people returning from overseas may need to be quarantined until Feb. 29.
FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Carson in Colorado has been selected to house people who may need to be quarantined due to the coronavirus. The Defense Department stated up to 1,000 people returning from overseas may need to be quarantined until Feb. 29.
Fort Carson is one of four sites; Lackland Air Force Base near San Antonio, Texas, Travis Air Force Base near San Francisco, California, and the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, near San Diego.
The evacuees will not be allowed on any part of the sites other than where they are assigned to, and personnel will not be in direct contact with them.
While the sites will only provide housing for the evacuees, Health and Human Services will provide care.
RELATED: ‘Pay Attention People’: Preparedness Group Encourages Coronavirus Precautions
Why are military bases being used for this?