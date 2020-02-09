DENVER (CBS4) – As a major winter storm moves through Denver, the Denver Rescue Mission is seeing an uptick in people needing help. On Thursday February 6th, 783 guests slept in the Mission’s three shelters, and volunteers served 1,394 meals. The Mission has a top capacity of about 1,000, and will always find accommodations for anyone who wants to get out of the cold.
Each person who stays at the Rescue Mission meets with a staff member for a conversation about more long term solutions.
“Our Next Step Community, which is a case management service, short brief 50 days, where they actually stay in the shelter Downtown, and they meet with a case worker really to be educated on what are the service and resources in the community,” said Deb Butte, Director of Diversion and Intake at the Denver Rescue Mission.
Last year, the Rescue Mission was able to move 451 out of overnight sheltering, and get them into some more permanent housing.
LINK: Spread the Warmth
You can support the Denver Rescue Mission by making a donation to the Spread the Warmth Campaign. Just $10 pays for one night of shelter, and three meals for one person.