WEATHER ALERTWinter Weather Advisory starts for Denver at 6 p.m.
GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Georgetown on Thursday afternoon due to crashes and winter driving conditions. Those lanes reopened just before 4 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

There are two closures eastbound at Vail Pass and Silverthorne.

Parts of the mountains are expected to receive snow that can be measured in feet by midnight Friday.

There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.

