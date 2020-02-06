Comments
GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed at Georgetown on Thursday afternoon due to crashes and winter driving conditions. Those lanes reopened just before 4 p.m.
There are two closures eastbound at Vail Pass and Silverthorne.
Parts of the mountains are expected to receive snow that can be measured in feet by midnight Friday.
I-70 WB: Safety closure at Exit 228 – Georgetown. No estimated time to open. https://t.co/sMduwdkT5F
There is no estimate on when the interstate will reopen.