The mountains are fully socked in with heavy snow! I-70 is a mess with icy and snowy conditions, closing the interstate in a few areas. This is just the beginning of a jet stream fueled storm that will bring quite a bit of snow to our mountains.

We have numerous Winter Storm Warnings for the high country, with up to three feet of snow possible in some areas. Rocky Mountain National Park, the Sawatch and Mosquito Ranges could all get hit very hard with this system. Areas near the tunnels, Breckenridge, and Estes Park could pick up to 28 inches of snow. Most ski areas like Vail, Aspen, Crested Butte, and Steamboat Springs could get 10 to 20 inches of snow. The heavy snow will continue through late Friday night, and then will get much lighter into early Saturday morning.

The Front Range forecast is a little trickier to forecast. We are not in the direct bulls eye of the jet stream, but could still see banded, heavy snow in our area. However, there are very difficult to forecast and may not happen at all. So, if we do get those bands of snow it is likely that some areas see 2 to 5 or more inches of snow. If you aren’t under one, you may not see much of anything. I would still expect there to be some snow in the Denver area, even without the intense bands of snow.

We have a sunny day on Saturday before we see another round of snow on Sunday.